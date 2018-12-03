Viasat
High-Speed Satellite Internet
NEW!
⦿ UNLIMITED DATA
⦿ NO DATA CAPS
⦿ NO CONTRACTS
Unlimited High-Speed Satellite Internet $119.99/mo.
Why Viasat Internet?
Fast and Reliable, Wherever You Are
Viasat's satellite internet service allows you to stay seamlessly connected to family, friends, work, and the world. With a variety of plans to meet every need and every budget, Viasat keeps you in the loop for news, work, weather, politics, sports, and more. Affordable satellite internet pricing means you never have to miss out and get the best deals--if the hottest band drops a new track, your grandson learns to walk, or your favorite blogger posts a hilarious rant that goes viral, you're on it in real time. And with Viasat's bundling options, you can cover all your communication and entertainment bases with the same great company. Add unlimited calling with Viasat's Voice program plus endless viewing options with DIRECTV for a complete package.
- High-speed internet to 99% of the U.S.
- Get connected fast – typically within 3–5 days
Viasat uses their state of the art satellite technology to keep you connected 24-7, wherever you are. Rural areas are no problem for Viasat Internet. Need to update your wardrobe, your home, or even the contents of your pantry? The endless possibilities of online shopping are at your fingertips...you're no longer limited to local options! Looking for love in all the online places? Viasat is your virtual wingman into keeping you plugged in to the online dating scene. Find a job, find a plumber, or find a new dress for the next big shindig...whatever you need, Viasat Satellite Internet delivers!
Our Commitment:
The Best Service at a Fair Price
We believe the best customers are happy customers — and happy customers stay. That’s why we’re committed to helping you find the right internet provider for your home or business, even if that means pointing you toward Starlink, HughesNet, or a local cable or telecom option. If another provider is a better fit, we’ll tell you straight — and help you get set up with them.
Satellite Internet Plans & Pricing
Viasat Satellite Internet offers several different plans to fit your budget and your needs. All Viasat plans feature our incredible customer service, lightning fast speed, and a two-year price lock guarantee. Forget about dial-up headaches and crawling internet service. Call today to lock in the best price on the our internet and satellite communication service plans!
Viasat’s fast and reliable satellite internet service makes your life easier and better. Why not add Voice and DIRECTV to complete the package? The same mini dish and modem that powers your Viasat internet can also provide Viasat Voice phone service and DIRECTV. By taking advantage of a Viasat Bundle, you save money and eliminate hassle! A rural location doesn’t have to hold you back from your best life—bundling DIRECTV with your Viasat internet plan fulfills all your entertainment needs. With the Viasat/DIRECTV combo, you’ll never miss your favorite shows or the big game. And with Voice, and you can make calls to all 50 states without using up data or interrupting internet service.
Unlimited Bronze
Download up to 12 Mbps
High-Speed Data
35 GB
$99.99/mo. $69.99/mo.
Unlimited Silver
Download up to 12 Mbps
High-Speed Data
45 GB
$149.99/mo. $99.99/mo.
Unlimited Gold
Download up to 12 Mbps
High-Speed Data
65 GB
$199.99/mo. $149.99/mo.
Get A Quick Quote for the Best Viasat Deals
Let us prepare and email a Viasat satellite internet quote to you, with all the details you’ll need to choose a ViaSat Plan – in writing. Take your time reviewing our ViaSat Internet Quote. Share it with your spouse or a friend. Collect any questions or concerns you may have. This way we can make sure every detail is covered when we call you. Easy! Thank you.
Our Customer Feedback
Frequently Asked Questions
We encourage to you to read more about Viasat’s unbeatable internet service, unlimited Voice calls, and DirectTV bundles. When you do your research, you’ll learn that Viasat’s speed and reliability can’t be matched, and there’s an affordable plan for every budget. Have more questions? Check out the Viasat FAQ page, or call today for more info!
Super Fast—Everyday & Everywhere
Looking for fast and reliable internet service in your area? Look no further than Viasat Internet for high speeds and low prices. Viasat has plans in your area that will keep you connected to work, school, friends, and family. With speeds up to 100 Mbps and options that won't bust your budget, Viasat's service is the right choice today. Rural locations aren't a problem with Viasat--our advanced satellite technology puts the world at your fingertips, no matter how rural your location. Always on, always there for you, and always fast--Viasat Internet has the service you need at the price you want.
Reliable Connections for Work, School, Entertainment, & More
In today's world, slow or unreliable internet service isn't an option. You need to be plugged in 24-7 to stay on top of your game at work and at home. With Viasat, you'll never miss an email, an update, or a breaking news story. When your best friend has a baby, your professor posts a new assignment, or your boss needs you STAT, you're in the know right away with Viasat. And thanks to their cutting edge satellite technology, you can have this premium service anywhere--even remote locations. If you're off the beaten path and sick of internet issues, call Viasat today for better service at better prices!
Affordable Plans That Won't Break the Bank
If you've been dreaming of zippy internet service that's ready whenever and wherever you are, call Viasat today. Although our premium service is light years ahead of dial-up and DSL connections, we keep our pricing competitive. We'll work with you to choose a plan that fits your data needs and your budget. And our two year price lock guarantee means that you'll never have to worry about nasty surprises in your bill. Viasat is here to offer you the service you need, the speed you want, and the affordable pricing that makes it all work for your household. Call today for special incentives!