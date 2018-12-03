Viasat's satellite internet service allows you to stay seamlessly connected to family, friends, work, and the world. With a variety of plans to meet every need and every budget, Viasat keeps you in the loop for news, work, weather, politics, sports, and more. Affordable satellite internet pricing means you never have to miss out and get the best deals--if the hottest band drops a new track, your grandson learns to walk, or your favorite blogger posts a hilarious rant that goes viral, you're on it in real time. And with Viasat's bundling options, you can cover all your communication and entertainment bases with the same great company. Add unlimited calling with Viasat's Voice program plus endless viewing options with DIRECTV for a complete package.

High-speed internet to 99% of the U.S.

Get connected fast – typically within 3–5 days

Viasat uses their state of the art satellite technology to keep you connected 24-7, wherever you are. Rural areas are no problem for Viasat Internet. Need to update your wardrobe, your home, or even the contents of your pantry? The endless possibilities of online shopping are at your fingertips...you're no longer limited to local options! Looking for love in all the online places? Viasat is your virtual wingman into keeping you plugged in to the online dating scene. Find a job, find a plumber, or find a new dress for the next big shindig...whatever you need, Viasat Satellite Internet delivers!